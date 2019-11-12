Conversica Honored in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 North America for Another Year of Strong Growth

Continued Growth Demonstrates an Enduring Commitment to Delivering an Augmented Workforce

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants for Customer Engagement, today announced that it has again been named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 , a listing of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy technology companies in North America. Conversica was nationally ranked 421 on the prestigious list, based on the percentage of revenue increase over the last three years (2015-2018). Conversica grew 216% during this period.



This is the second consecutive year Conversica was included among this esteemed group. Conversica was previously listed on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2018 ranking 484 with 152% growth.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America,” said Jim Kaskade, Chief Executive Officer of Conversica. “We started this journey over a decade ago. Today, we are the only company to have helped organizations unlock over 20 billion dollars in revenue by augmenting workforces across revenue-generating teams.

We know that the secret to our success is due to the success of our customer base. Their success fuels our belief that every business professional will benefit from having an intelligent (not to mention, polite, pleasant, punctual, and persistent) virtual assistant to help them be more productive and simply happier in their job.”

This is the most recent nod in a year full of recognition for the company. Conversica has won notable awards for strong financial performance and growth, coupled with global recognition for its technology innovation including:

Financial Performance and Growth

Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the fourth year in a row

Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the fourth year in a row San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 list for the third consecutive year

Silicon Valley Business Journal’s list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Silicon Valley

Technical Depth and Innovation

2019 Product of the Year Award for Sales and Marketing Technology from the Business Intelligence Group

for Sales and Marketing Technology from the Business Intelligence Group Fast Company’s Most Innovative AI Companies in the World 2019

in the World 2019 Awards.AI 4th Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence , Conversica won three awards including Best Use of AI for Automation, Best Use of AI for NLP or NLG, and AI Application/Product of the Year

, Conversica won three awards including Best Use of AI for Automation, Best Use of AI for NLP or NLG, and AI Application/Product of the Year Personalization ONE awarded Conversica with a 2019 Rele Award for Data Science, AI and Intelligence Platform and named the company as a finalist for Personalization Tech Solution of the Year

Conversica was named Marketo Technology Partner of the Year 2019

2019 Conversica was also a finalist in the Digiday Technology Awards, and the AIconics Awards

“These industry accolades reflect Conversica’s momentum as we approach year-end,” Kaskade explained. “Conversica pioneered the category that directly augments today’s workforce, and it is gratifying to see that the marketplace is recognizing and embracing our vision.”

An augmented workforce is driven by matching business professionals with Intelligent Virtual Assistants powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technologies that streamline processes and create more efficient workforces. When an augmented workforce is adopted in customer-facing teams like sales, marketing and customer success, organizations can have a direct impact on top-line growth. Conversica is committed to augmenting teams via Intelligent Virtual Assistants for customer engagement scaling human interactions that attract, retain, and grow customers.

“Does Conversica power the largest augmented workforce in the world? We’re proudly leading the charge,” said Kaskade.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on the percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Conversica

Conversica pioneered the category of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for Customer Engagement, helping organizations attract, grow and retain customers. First launched in 2009, the flagship Conversica® Sales AI Assistant has over a decade of expertise helping companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by autonomously contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica’s AI Assistants are built on a proven and patented intelligent automation platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), decision and policy management, natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Conversica was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Foster City in Silicon Valley with additional US offices in Seattle, Bellingham and Kansas City, as well as offices in Chile and the UK. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital.

