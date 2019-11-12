eXp World Holdings to Present at Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, today announced that it will participate in the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference taking place at the Omni Nashville Nov. 13 - 15, 2019.



Glenn Sanford, CEO, Chairman and Founder at eXp World Holdings, Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer at eXp World Holdings, and RJ Jones, Executive Vice President of Growth and Finance, at eXp World Holdings, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1:45 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the course of the day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived at http://wsw.com/webcast/stph31/expi/.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) houses eXp Realty and eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform and eXp World Marketplace.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 24,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com .

