100,000 Graduate from Shincheonji Church of Jesus Bible Study

Moving of the Tassle at 100,000 Shincheonji Graduation 100k Graduation Man Hee Lee Chairman of SCJ Graduates of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony

WASHINGTON D.C, D.C, UNITED STATES , November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 10, 2019, over 100,000 graduates completed a Bible study curriculum at Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, a rapidly rising denomination in the Republic of Korea.

In only a year, a total of 103,750 people passed a graduation exam after studying the Bible in its entirety for six months. This number of graduates is an unprecedented phenomenon taking place globally. The graduation was held in the province of Gyeonggi-do and the free Bible study program is a prerequisite for graduates to register as members of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (or Shincheonji for short). Approximately 50,000 audience members were present in Gyeonggi-do and the graduation was broadcasted in other major cities throughout the world. International graduates also participated through live stream broadcast.

In a world of declining church attendance rates due to various critiques on religion today, a great number of people are coming to Shincheonji to study the Bible to fill their spiritual needs — which has resulted in such unprecedented growth for a church. Having 100,000 graduates is equivalent to having 100 churches of 1,000 congregation members, which is greatly different from the drastic fall of the number of congregation members seen globally in the world of religion. Shincheonji has been the only place in the world where 100,000 people graduate at one time after completing an in-depth Bible study.

One graduate said he decided to go to Shincheonji because he was not able to fill his “spiritual hunger​”​ in his previous church. “However, in Shincheonji I was able to fill it with the words of the Bible and understand a clear purpose of my life as a Christian...and have a logical and a clear understanding of what it means to be reborn with the Word.”

A survey conducted of the 100,000 graduates showed that 41.7% were believers practicing their faith under pre-existing Christian denominations such as Protestantism, Catholicism, and others.

“Numerous people are leaving their churches due to the corruption and secularization that is prevalent in many churches today, but Shincheonji helps believers to have a logical and a clear understanding of what it means to be reborn with the Word,” the graduate continued.

According to a survey of new graduates, 95% of those who come to Shincheonji are interested in its teaching of the Bible. Shincheonji teaches the Bible in its entirety from the book of Genesis to Revelation in half a year. Shincheonji is the only place that teaches the fulfillment of the prophecies of the Book of Revelation in the Bible.

However, Shincheonji, which has been growing at a rapid pace since 1984, has been labeled as a “cult” by many Christians in the Republic of Korea.

Graduates reported that allegations made against Shincheonji such as “Shincheonji claims that the founder of Shincheonji is the One Who Overcomes” and “Shincheonji hides their true identity when evangelizing and brainwashes the people with their teaching” are false.

“I’m proud to have graduated from Shincheonji,” says the graduate.

Shincheonji congregation members believe this graduation only marks the beginning of growth for the new denomination globally.

