SUIC iDrink Installation of Two New iDrink Smart IoT Beverage Vending Machines in New York, USA

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCBB:SUIC)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUIC iDrink is set to install two new iDrink Smart IoT Beverage Vending Machines in New York, USA, its first ever in the North American market. SUIC is optimistic that this will demonstrate SUIC’s market development expertise that focuses not only on market expansion globally, but also on adopting localization strategies to provide maximum growth opportunities for iDrink Smart IoT Beverage Vending Machines in North America. SUIC and iDrink together employ technological expertise required to advance significant technology in the beverage industry.

Outlook

The North American beverage market is relatively mature, with the major suppliers dominating the North American beverage market (Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Kraft, Tyson, and Cargill among others). The beverage market in North America maintained relatively stable growth from 2014 to 2018. By 2018, the North American beverage market reached US$394.56 billion, ranking first in the global market.

Market Growth & Innovation Strategy

SUIC will implement strong strategies to grow and innovate the iDrink business in North American beer and beverage vending market. SUIC employs specialists that will steer iDrink business to a more stable development through iDrink added value segments that will benefit both SUIC iDrink and their customers and will inspire loyal following with a positive brand image.

#iLoveiDrink

The iDrink machine is set apart by its exceptional USP: iDrink is a self-service, mobile payment, money-making machine that creates an ecosystem for connecting advertisers and partners in the value network through their 4-touchscreen advertising monitors, allowing OEM, other brand partners, servicers, retailers, stockers, investors, consumers to advertise and promote their products and services, and to share content across platforms that can reach iDrink customers in different ways.

Additionally, SUIC will boost the iDrink brand and image by installing iDrink Smart IoT vending machines and logos with Hashtags and QR codes in public and private locations, i.e. restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, pubs, clubs, cafes, shopping malls, hospitals, ball games, and many more; and by engaging customers on an individual level with influencer and experiential marketing through the use of its very own Drink Coin cryptocurrency. The iDrink brand delivers the best drinking experience as its Smart IoT vending machine also dispenses its beer and beverage Bottoms Up, which is the most efficient beer and beverage dispensing system in the market today!

B2B Sales and Marketing Teams in USA

SUIC iDrink sales and marketing teams in various States around the USA will connect and work together with local breweries, merchants, partners, and distributors, and will accelerate development of new channels, partner marketing, and support sales training and initiatives.

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd.

iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan (“iDrink”) designs the iDrink Smart Vending Machine, for the global trillions- dollar beverage industry, utilizing cloud platform services that consolidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploading the data to its blockchain-enabled iDrink Smart Vending Machine. iDrink Smart Vending Machine is a beverage vending machine and a cryptocurrency mining machine, as well as a O2O digital currency ATM terminal. iDrink Smart Vending Machine manages real-time inventory information, track fleet of beverage suppliers, offer myriad of data about its consumers’ habits and spending through a seamless cryptocurrency payment system, using business intelligence and analytics solutions with Internet of Things (IoT), Bluetooth and RFID tags.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides Venture Financing and Blockchain services to five sectors including: “Logistics & Trade”, “Vehicle & Transportation”, “Finance & Coin”, and “Medical & Healthcare”, and a new addition, “Fintech.” The addition of the Fintech sector to SUIC’s Blockchain services includes a comprehensive update in which SUIC will build up its own internal capabilities by actively starting a Blockchain training program, developing a 3rd generation Smart Contract Blockchain under the SUIC brand, and using these capabilities to offer a comprehensive ICO consultancy. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of blockchain services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company’s diversified portfolio of technologies and consulting services in the four sectors. As one of the first publicly traded technology companies, SUIC serves as an innovative leader by integrating these five sectors. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth herein contains forward-looking information", including future oriented financial

information, financial outlook, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.



