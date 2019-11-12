The Europe electronic design automation market accounted for US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 4.40 Bn in 2027

The increasing penetration of advanced technologies and growth of the semiconductor industry are the key drivers boosting the electronic design automation market growth. Moreover, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Electronic Design Automation Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794717/?utm_source=GNW

As per Moore’s law, the number of transistors that fit on a microchip would double approximately every two years, enabling chips to get smaller and faster over time. However, most applicability for chips over 10 nanometer, for smaller chips, the benefits of scale will disappear. Also, its sole purpose will be to drive the speed of performance, not cost savings. The continuous progression in miniaturization technology has resulted in the emergence of new applications in major verticals, including healthcare, communication, automotive, and consumer electronics. The manufacturers of electronic devices in today’s time offer a superior degree of autonomy and intelligence, leading to increased production of electronic component and subsequently decreasing the size of the system. The numerous advantages provided by the miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to generate commendable growth opportunity for the electronic design automation market.

The electronic design automation market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the electronic design automation market further.



For instance, EU Industrial policy is aimed to stimulate the competitiveness and growth of the manufacturing sector in Europe.Under this, the government takes various initiatives related to trade, energy, and innovation.



This is further anticipated to provide support to EDA developers and service providers in the region.Moreover, after the incident of BREXIT, Europe is now anticipated to have strong political stability.



This growth of political stability in Europe has led investors to turn away from peaking US markets and direct toward resurgent European stocks in search of profits. In the coming few years, the European markets are anticipated to be the major traction for the investors, as the region successfully stabilizes its political operations and economic outlook

Based on the industry vertical segment, the automotive segment of the electronic design automation market is leading the market with the second highest market share in Europe.The Europe automotive industry has experienced the emergence of several new carmakers over the years.



The automotive giants are constantly advancing in the electric vehicle segment as the section has attracted several customers globally.Major players catalyzing the market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others.



Electric vehicles consist of several types of semiconductors which enhance the reliability, safety, and performance of the vehicles.The growth of electric vehicle is foreseen to be exponential due to increasing concerns related to the environment and several stringent laws by Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).



With the rising electric vehicle production, the requirement for a large number of semiconductors and other electronics is also set to rise. Thus, driving the electronic design automation market.

The overall electronic design automation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the electronic design automation market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the electronic design automation market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the electronic design automation market. Some of the players present in electronic design automation market are Ansys Inc., Aldec Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies, Labcenter Electronics Ltd., Mentor Graphics Inc., Silvaco Inc., Synopsys Inc., and Zuken Inc. among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794717/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.