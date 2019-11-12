The Europe Patient Flow Management market is expected to reach US$ 502.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 107.2 in 2017

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21. 8% from 2017-2025. NHS hospitals in Europe are adopting innovative technologies like digital bed management systems to manage patient flow efficiently.

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement has collaborated with more than 60 hospitals in the United Kingdom and the United States to assess factors that influence the smooth and timely flow of patients in hospital departments and to improve and implement approaches for managing the patient flow.

The patient flow management solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.

According to Statista, in the UK, in 2018, in case of accident or emergency, the patient would spend an average of 64 minutes waiting before treatment would begin.This leads to the least patient-friendly services by healthcare organizations.



Thus the productivity and patient satisfaction are affected.Thus many hospitals in the UK including Royal Free London, Bart’s and University College London Hospitals have adopted patient flow management solutions that have expertise in patient flow, customer service and addresses the major concerns faced by many OPDs.



Thus, owing to these factors, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

In 2017, the standalone segment held the largest market share of 68.4% of the patient flow management, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, by product as these systems are easily accessible and are convenient solutions. However, the integrated systems segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period.

Europe patient flow management market by the type was led by the event-driven patient tracking segments. The event-driven patient tracking segment has the largest market share in 2017, which accounted for 92.3% and is expected to dominate the market in 2025. Similarly, the patient flow management market by the component was led by the software segment. Whereas, the market of the patient flow management in Europe by the delivery mode was led by the web-based segment.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for patient flow management included in the report are World Health Organization, Council of European Professionals Informatics Societies, EDJNet - The European Data Journalism Network, National Health Service (NHS) and Others.

