The Europe Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ 16,291.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,576.2 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5. 5% from 2019-2027. Vaccination saves lives and improves quality of life. For instance, Polio is an infectious disease caused by poliovirus and causes muscle weakness that results in the inability to move, which further hampers the quality of life.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Vaccines Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Technology; Disease Indication; Route of Administration; Patient Type, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794721/?utm_source=GNW





Polio vaccine protects an individual against polio.The vaccine produces antibodies in the bloodstream against the poliovirus.



Due to the strong promotion of Polio vaccine in Europe, the World Health Organization in 2002, declared the European Region polio-free.

The countries in the European region are joining forces to eradicate infectious diseases like measles, diphtheria, rubella, pertussis, and others through vaccinations.There are several vaccination programs, campaigns, conferences, being held in the European region in order to raise awareness among the population.



For instance, European Immunization Week (EIW) is renowned across the European Region and is celebrated every April to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination for people’s health and well-being. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) supports the European Immunization Week campaign undertook by WHO/Europe and provides scientific evidence on vaccination.

Furthermore, 38th Euro Global Summit and Expo on Vaccines & Vaccination will be held in June 2020 Frankfurt, Germany.The conference focuses on discussing novel strategies in vaccines and immunology research.



The aim of the conference is to encourage quality research and to bring together the world-class researchers, international communities, and industrial heads to discuss the new developments and innovations in the fields of vaccines and immunology.

In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held the largest market share of 27.6% of the vaccines market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by the vaccines for diseases such as pneumonia and others. Furthermore, the conjugate vaccines segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Europe Vaccines Market by the disease indication was led by the other segments, which has included diseases such as poliomyelitis (polio), measles, mumps, rubella, pneumococcal infections, and others. The other segment has the largest market share in 2018, which accounted for 59.8% and is expected to dominate the market in 2027. Similarly, the vaccines market by the route of administration was led by the injectable segment. Whereas, the market of the vaccines in Europe by the patient type was led by the pediatric segment.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for vaccines included in the report are Immunization Partners in Europe (IPAP), Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, National Polio Surveillance Project (NPSP), European Health Management Association (EHMA), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), European Immunization Week (EIW) and Others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.