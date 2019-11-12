IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013–2025

IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Product (Less than 20kW, 20–200kW, and More than 200kW) and Application (Material Handling, Liquid Pumps, Fans & Ventilation, Cooling Compressors, Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps, Blowers, and Coolers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013–2025

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025. IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors utilize permanent magnet as rotor to create field poles. These motors are designed according to the Energy Efficiency Motors Program. The key purpose of the development of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors is to reduce energy consumption. Thus, these motors are used in variety of applications such as industrial fans, pumps, compressors, and other mechanical applications.



Increase in adoption of energy-efficient conveyers, cranes, and other such material handling equipment substantially drives the demand for IE4 motors across the globe. Initiative to reduce carbon emissions from industries and implementation of stringent policies for adoption of energy-efficient motors in developing countries offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, many small and mid-sized domestic manufacturers may not be able to procure advanced quality grade of magnetic steel at competitive prices owing to domestic production limitations or high import tariffs, which hinder the production of IE4 PMS motors.



The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is segmented into product, application, and region. Based on product, the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is divided into less than 20 kW, 20–200 kW, and more than 200 kW. The applications covered in the study include Material Handling, liquid pumps, fans & ventilation, cooling compressors, air compressors & vacuum pumps, blowers, and coolers.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players operating in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market.

? In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2025.

? Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global industry.



GLOBAL IE4 PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTORS MARKET SEGMENTS



BY PRODUCT

• <20 kW

• 20–200 kW

• >200 kW



BY APPLICATION

• Material Handling

• Liquid Pumps

• Fans & Ventilation

• Cooling Compressors

• Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

• Blowers

• Coolers



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

1. ABB

2. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

3. ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE CO., LTD

4. Bharat Bijlee

5. CG Global

6. Danfoss

7. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

8. Hitachi Ltd.

9. KAESER KOMPRESSOREN

10. Kienle + Spiess GmbH

11. KSB SE & Co. KGaA

12. Lafert

13. Merkes GmbH

14. Nidec

15. NORD Drive systems

16. O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l.

17. OEMER

18. Siemens AG

19. Toshiba Corporation

20. VEM Group

21. Weg S.A.

