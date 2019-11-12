Onit Claims Position #249 on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™ Fastest Growing Company in North America List

Attributes 441% Percent Revenue Growth to Focus on Innovation and Customer Success

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced it ranked number 249 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Onit recorded growth of 441% percent during this period.



“The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a list that every company like Onit strives to be on,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit. “This achievement is a major source of pride for me and is indicative of all the hard work of our team over the past several years. This is a significant milestone for Onit and validates our strategy to be highly focused on our customers, partners and products.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and US technology, media, and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.

Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth over a three-year period. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

