HDI Honors Service and Support Teams with 2019 Service Management Awards

Fall Awards Celebrated This Week at Service Management World

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2019 Service Management Awards. HDI honors the very best in the technical support and service management profession, recognizing the teams and organizations that have achieved and maintain the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.



The 2019 HDI Service Management Award Winners are:

Best Service Improvement Initiative

Mercy Technology Services



Best Knowledge Management Initiative

Chick-fil-A HELP

Best Change Management Initiative

Information Services Team, Housing 21

“We’d like to congratulate all of the 2019 HDI Service Management Award winners for their impressive contributions to this industry,” said Fancy Mills, Group Training and Content Director, HDI. “Each winner was selected from a large pool of talented teams and organizations and should be proud of this well-deserved recognition.”

HDI’s fall awards, celebrated at Service Management World , showcase teams and organizations that have excelled at service management. This year, HDI is honoring those who’ve adopted service improvement, knowledge management and change management initiatives that demonstrate enhancements that benefit both the organization and the business.

To learn more about HDI’s award programs, visit www.thinkhdi.com/events/awards.

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

briana.pontremoli@informa.com



