Continuity Named Marcum Tech Top 40 Finalist, as one of 40 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in the state

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Marcum LLP announced Continuity, a provider of Risk and Compliance Management Technology for financial institutions, has made the Marcum Tech Top 40 (TT40) list of fastest growing technology companies in Connecticut.



The Marcum Tech Top 40 recognizes technology leaders in six industry sectors, with one winner in each category. Sectors include Advanced Manufacturing, Energy/Environmental, Life Sciences, New Media/Internet/Telecom, IT Services, and Software.

“We’re honored to be among this select group of leading-edge technology companies,” said Mike Nicastro, CEO of Continuity. “This recognition is a testament to our expansion into new territory with our product vision for Risk and Compliance Management Solutions.”

Tech Top 40 companies are both privately and publicly held and have at least $3 million in annual revenue and a demonstrated record of revenue growth in each of the preceding four years. More than 400 Connecticut technology companies have been awarded since 2008. Winners will be announced November 20, along with the release of a video featuring senior executives from selected Marcum Tech Top 40 companies. They will speak about the secrets to their success along with thoughts and advice on the role that tech companies should play in Connecticut’s economy.

An overall winner demonstrating the greatest percentage growth among all finalists will also be declared. In addition, a special Accelerator Award will go to the company or companies achieving the fastest growth.

“It has been a privilege to sponsor the Marcum Tech Top 40 awards for the past dozen years. We have seen some remarkable companies emerge from the Connecticut tech sector, most especially this year, and look forward to celebrating their achievements when the winners are announced next month,” said Michael K. Brooder, CPA, Marcum’s office managing partner in Hartford.

Severine Zygmont, CTC’s Board chair, said, ““Connecticut is proud of its unique history of innovation and entrepreneurship. Growth in Connecticut comes in large measure from the technology sector, and these Marcum Tech Top 40 companies are outstanding examples of the achievements of the state’s growing tech sector.”

About The Connecticut Technology Council

The Connecticut Technology Council is a statewide association of technology oriented companies and institutions, providing leadership in areas of policy advocacy, community building and assistance for growing companies. Speaking for 2,500 companies that employ some 200,000 residents, the mission of the Connecticut Technology Council is to spark innovation, cultivate tech talent, foster business growth, advocate for industry-beneficial law and policy, expand the scope of industry networking and professional development, and celebrate industry achievements in the state. The CTC seeks to serve Connecticut’s technology ecosystem by providing leadership, support, mentoring, and advocacy to companies across every industry and at every stage of growth. For more information, visit http://www.ct.org .

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., Grand Cayman and China. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting and assurance services; advisory, valuation and litigation support; and an extensive range of specialty and niche industry practices. The Firm serves both privately held and publicly traded companies, as well as high net worth individuals, private equity and hedge funds, with a focus on middle-market companies and closely held family businesses. Marcum is a member of the Marcum Group, an organization providing a comprehensive array of professional services. For more information, visit www.marcumllp.com .

About Continuity

New Haven, Connecticut-based Continuity is a provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions that automate compliance and risk management for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and fintech firms. By combining regulatory expertise and cloud technology, Continuity provides a proven way to reduce regulatory burden and mitigate risk at a fraction of the cost. Continuity serves hundreds of institutions across the United States and its territories. Continuity’s risk and compliance product set includes RiskAdvisor, RegAdvisor® Pro, RegAdvisor® State, RegControls™, ControlsBuilder™, Policy and Procedure Management and Vendor Management. For more information, visit www.continuity.net .

Media Contact: Alexandra Ramin, 203-672-9847, aramin@continuity.net



