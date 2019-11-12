Rick Donovan joins Lake City Bank as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Rick Donovan has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Donovan will manage the bank’s risk management groups and join the bank’s Management Committee. He assumes the general counsel role from Kristin L. Pruitt, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, as a result of the recent expansion of her management responsibilities.



“Rick brings a wealth of banking and professional experience to his role at Lake City Bank,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, he also brings a strong business sense to every decision he makes and has provided the bank with valuable and thoughtful guidance over the 20 years we have worked with him as outside counsel. He is a trusted and well known partner throughout the bank.”

Donovan joins the bank from Rothberg Logan Warsco LLP in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was a partner practicing in the areas of commercial banking, corporate and real estate law. He has experience representing national and regional institutions, including Lake City Bank. He has been with Rothberg Logan Warsco since 1993.

“As banking grows more complex, the inherent risk in our business has grown with it,” Pruitt said. “The addition of Rick to our team brings a seasoned, dedicated, experienced leader who will further strengthen our overall risk management profile.”

Donovan is a Fort Wayne native, a graduate of Butler University and Valparaiso University School of Law. He is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, the American Bankers Association, the American Legal and Financial Network and the Building Contractors Association. He is a board member of Mad Anthonys.

Lake City Bank, a $5.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afbcb771-63ac-4bea-8748-a6f60504f3e0

Rick Donovan Senior Vice President, General Counsel



