Igneous DataProtect Now Supports Google Cloud Platform Storage

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution , announced today that Igneous DataProtect Backup as-a-Service is now able to target all Google Cloud Platform (GCP) storage classes.



DataProtect Backup as-a-Service, integrated with GCP Coldline Storage, is designed to provide a cost-effective option for replacing on-premises backup and restore with the cloud. By optimizing file backup to be efficient in data-movement, compaction and expiration, DataProtect Backup as-a-Service lets enterprise customers fully capitalize on the value of Google Cloud Storage as a replacement for on-premises backup storage.

Built for the massive scale of unstructured, machine-generated file and object data, DataProtect Backup-as-a-Service allows data-centric enterprises to successfully protect petabytes of data and billions of files without the usual burden of manually managing backups, or the pressure to complete them within ever-shorter backup windows. Optimized reads and writes across all Google Cloud Storage tiers can allow customers to realize significant savings over traditional on-premises solutions while helping them meet business objectives for protecting valuable data.

“DataProtect is uniquely designed to reduce costs as data is written to, and retrieved from, Google Cloud Storage,” says Christian Smith, VP of Product at Igneous. “Now that we can write data directly to GCS from on-premises NAS, our customers can be confident that they’ll be able to handle data growth without their cloud costs getting out of control.”

DataProtect Backup as-a-Service can protect data to the cloud in minutes due to Igneous’ API integrations with NAS devices from NetApp , Isilon , Pure FlashBlade , and Qumulo ; all NFS- or SMB-based file systems are also supported.

Igneous offers a free 30-day Test Drive allowing GCP customers to experience the ease of use and speed of DataProtect Backup as-a-Service in minutes and without risk.

