Global Compressors Market Analysis & Forecast 2015-2030 by Type, Comressor Type, Power Rating, Application, Region & Country

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the compressors? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global compressors market was valued at about $34.76 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $39.89 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2022. Major players in the market are Atlas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens, Ebara and ELGI Equipment Ltd.



North America was the largest region in the compressors market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The compressors market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The increasing applications of compressors in the power industry is one of the key drivers for the compressors market. This is mainly due to rising global population which has led to an increase in the demand for electricity and other power resources to carry out day to day activities. In this regard, companies in the compressors market are offering compressors for the power industry. For instance, Atlas Copco, MAN Turbo and Gardner Denver are some of the compressor manufacturers that offer compressors for power generation applications.



The high maintenance cost of compressors is one of the major restraints on the compressors market. The maintenance of a compressor typically includes costs for repair including any leakages, changing the filter, and oiling. For example, the cost of oil required to operate an oil-lubricated compressor is around $3,000-$6,000 per year. Similarly, the disposal of condensate generated by the compressor can cost around $50,000 per year. Therefore, the maintenance costs involved in operating compressors continue to be an important restraint restricting the growth of the compressors market.



The emergence of next-gen air compressors is an important trend in the compressors market. The next-generation air compressors are highly energy efficient and eco-friendly and emits relatively lesser carbon emission than the traditional compressors. For example, in 2018, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd in association with Top Tag Trading Est (3T Group) launched a next-generation diesel portable compressor, which offers high power efficiency at a low cost of ownership. Similarly, compressor manufacturer Atlas Copco offers the GA VSD+ compressor which reduces energy consumption by 50%. Other companies in the compressors market such as Hitachi and Ingersoll Rand are also working towards power efficient and low-maintenance air compressors.



The compressor machine manufacturers must comply with the standards set by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in the making and testing of compressors. One such example is the ASME Standard EA-4-2008. This standard specifically focusses on the requirements of conducting and collecting results of a compressed air system. The standard is set so as to avoid any kind of discrepancy in evaluating a compressor on the basis of its energy assessments. ASME Standard EA-4-2008 provides a detailed yet scalable process that can be molded for each compressor manufacturing facility. Hence, regulations such as these would keep a check on companies involved in manufacturing and testing compressors.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation acquired Dresser-Rand in February 2018 for $212.5 million. Through this acquisition, Curtiss-Wright plans to increase its footprint on new U.S. Navy Nuclear vessels and grow its existing U.S. Navy aftermarket business. The acquisition also establishes a strong brand presence for Curtiss-Wright in the U.S. Navy shipyards by leveraging and taking help of Dresser-Rand's equipment networks. Dresser-Rand is a leading manufacturer and designer of custom-engineered high-speed rotating equipment including reciprocating and displacement compressors, steam turbines and steam system valves. It was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, the USA.



