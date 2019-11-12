Southside Bank to Open Branch in Kingwood

/EIN News/ -- TYLER, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI), the holding company of Southside Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the planned opening of the Bank’s new branch in Kingwood, Texas, which will be located inside the soon-to-open H-E-B grocery store at 19529 Northpark Drive. The new location is scheduled to open in conjunction with the H-E-B store opening on November 13, 2019.

“We are very excited to establish a presence in Kingwood,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc. “We look forward to building strong relationships within this thriving community and showcasing our commitment to exceptional customer service.”

The new branch will be the first location in Kingwood and the Bank’s 60th location overall, with the nearest location approximately 14 miles north in Splendora. The branch will offer comprehensive deposit and lending services for individuals and businesses.

Southside’s Kingwood branch will be open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.southside.com .

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Southside Bank, with approximately $6.54 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is headquartered in Tyler, Texas. The Bank operates 59 banking facilities in East, North, Central and Southeast Texas. The Bank also operates a network of 81 local ATMs/ITMs, and is affiliated with more than 55,000 foreign ATMs worldwide. Established in 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. These services include: consumer and commercial loans; mortgages; loans to municipalities; personal, small business and commercial deposit accounts; safe deposit boxes; business services; credit cards; ATMs; trust and wealth management; brokerage services; and an array of online and mobile services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written material, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Media Contact: Ashley Fettig | 903.531.7158 | ashley.fettig@southside.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.