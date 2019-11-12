Give Where You Live With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Holiday Food and Toy Drive

/EIN News/ -- WALDORF, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake is hosting its 9th Annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive November 4 through December 6, 2019. Non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Community Bank branch.



“The annual food and toy drive is a favorite tradition at Community Bank of the Chesapeake and brings us great joy in helping give to children and families in need during the holiday season,” said Diane Hicks, Vice President, Director of Marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “We truly appreciate the community support. We encourage everyone to help make this our most giving year yet.”

The Food and Toy Drive will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout the Bank’s service area. Food collected in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will be donated to the Southern Maryland Food Bank. Food donated at the Fredericksburg branch will benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. All toys collected will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots programs in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg. Anyone wishing to help make a difference in the life of a child or family in our community this holiday season by making a donation is invited to stop by any Community Bank of the Chesapeake branch.

“I am proud to share we donated over 1,000 toys in St. Mary’s County to children in need last year. We have a great group of volunteers that participate each year in the Toys for Tots program and we are always amazed on how giving the community is,” said Chuck Jones, Director of St. Mary’s Toys for Tots program.

For more information regarding the drive, or how you can help support our community, please contact Stefanie at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com .

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland and serving the community since 1950, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.6 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com. Member FDIC.

CONTACT: Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

hicksd@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72fb134c-a1d6-479c-adc5-e12903b13ef9

Food and Toy Drive Community Bank of the Chesapeake's Holiday Food and Toy Drive



