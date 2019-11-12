EXIT Southeast Named Region of the Year by EXIT Realty Corp. International

/EIN News/ -- Franklin, TN, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl’s EXIT Southeast received Region of the Year honors at the annual EXIT Realty Corp. International Convention held recently at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

This is the third time the pair has received international acclaim. In 2013 they acquired the subfranchisor rights to Tennessee and led the state’s phenomenal growth resulting in their achieving Region of the Year for the first time just two years later. In 2016 they acquired the rights to Kentucky and in 2017 they expanded to Georgia, consolidating all three states under the EXIT Southeast banner and achieving their second Region of the Year honor that same year.

In 2019 they were appointed Regional Directors of Florida, expanding both their reach and vision into EXIT’s largest state. In addition to being named EXIT Realty’s Region of the Year for 2019, they also earned top honors in franchise sales.

EXIT Realty continues to expand into scores of new markets throughout the U.S. and Canada and it remains first and foremost a people-focused company. “Kenny and Stacy went above and beyond in every category we consider when selecting our Region of the Year: superior service, franchise sales and outstanding leadership. I believe that one of the keys to their success is how well they know their people. They possess the rare talent of being able to harmoniously blend new franchise owners and agents with their existing brokerages and sales force. They have a clear vision and the drive and support from their region to achieve it. We are so proud to have them as Regional Leaders,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International.

About EXIT Realty: A real estate franchisor with brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada, EXIT Realty is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com

EXIT Southeast Named Region of the Year L to R: Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International, Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl, Regional Owners, EXIT Southeast, Steve Morris, Founder & Chairman, EXIT Realty Corp. International



