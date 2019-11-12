Pfaff Porsche begins construction at Cadillac Fairview’s Markville Mall

Dealership features latest Porsche retail architecture and pedestrian integration

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Porsche Centre is now underway at Cadillac Fairview (CF) Markville. Opening in the fourth quarter of 2020, Porsche Centre Markham will be one of the first in the world to feature Porsche’s new global retail architecture, uniquely integrated within the site of the Markham shopping centre.

The site connects directly to CF Markville’s underground and above-ground parking structures and it features full pedestrian access, enabling mall visitors unprecedented, and convenient, access to the world of Porsche vehicles and experiences.

“Our relationship with Pfaff Automotive Partners is a long-standing partnership,” expressed Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “With the continued expansion of our dealer network, we will continue to service the needs of our valued customers in Canada.”

In addition to both new and used vehicle sales, the 50,000-sq.ft Porsche Centre Markham will also integrate a full parts and service operation, as well as a Porsche Driver’s Selection boutique. The dealership is also fully-equipped for the brand’s electrifying future, with dedicated electric vehicle charging stations on-site, as well as an electric vehicle battery repair room, future-proofed for servicing the new Porsche Taycan and future electric Porsche models.

“As one of Canada’s fastest-growing communities, and one of the country’s best performing for premium vehicle sales, Markham is the perfect site for a new Porsche dealership,” said Pfaff Automotive Partners President and CEO, Chris Pfaff. “Its proximity to a number of manufacturer head offices, the number and strength of luxury vehicle dealerships, and its vibrant economy, all contributed to the decision to locate our latest Porsche dealership here.”

The new centre is the third Porsche dealership within the portfolio of Pfaff Automotive Partners. The dealership group began its history with the Porsche brand in 1967 in Newmarket, Ontario. It relocated Pfaff Porsche to Woodbridge in 2002, with a subsequent move to a spectacular new 100,000-sq.ft. facility adjacent to Vaughan Mills mall in 2017. The group also owns an interest in Porsche of London (Ontario), which opened in 2010.

Porsche Centre Markham is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Pfaff Automotive Partners.

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand includes offering Volkswagen, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Mazda, Audi, BMW, MINI, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle design, Pagani, BAC Mono, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Automobili Pininfarina automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport. The company also operates Pfaff Tuning, Pfaff Leasing, and Pfaff Autoworks. For more information, please visit www.pfaffauto.com .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of the best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre will open its doors and service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Contacts: Laurance Yap Pfaff Auto 416-948-0672 lyap@pfaffauto.com Anna Ng Cadillac Fairview 416-598-8246 ang@cadillacfairview.com

