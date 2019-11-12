Block & Leviton LLP Announces New Developments in Overstock Litigation

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, informs investors of new developments relevant to the pending securities class action against Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) and certain of the Company’s officers and directors.



On November 12, 2019, Overstock released its financial report for the third quarter of 2019 and announced disappointing results. Overstock said it had a net loss of $30.9 million, or 89 cents a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $47.9 million, or $1.55 a share, in the year-earlier period.

In addition, the Company disclosed that it received a subpoena from the SEC on October 7, 2019, requesting documents related to the so-called “digital dividend” that was announced to the Company’s shareholders in June of 2019. The subpoena requested the 10b-5-1 plans of Overstock’s officers and directors, and documents relating to the Company’s communications with its former chief executive officer and director, Patrick Byrne.

On this news, the Company’s share price slid 5% in premarket trading on November 12, 2019. Class members interested in serving as lead plaintiff in the pending litigation are required to move for appointment by November 26, 2019.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Overstock securities between May 9, 2019 and September 23, 2019 of this year, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ostk .

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Mark Delaney

(617) 398-5600 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

mark@blockesq.com



