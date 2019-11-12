NuSierra Colombia SAS Receives Approval to Export Cannabis Oil into Canada

NuSierra is excited to have received this approval from Health Canada, and is now one of the few internationally approved, medical cannabis oil export companies” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) is excited to announce that approval from Health Canada has been granted to import 500 g. of NuSierra cannabis oil extract into Canada for scientific research purposes. This is in addition to NuSierra’s previous announcement in October 2019 that Health Canada approved import 1 kg. of NuSierra cannabis flower to a Canadian licensed producer and testing laboratory.

NuSierra believes that verification of a GMP compliant supply chain is necessary to ensure the highest quality and consistency of cannabis-based medicines. The exported/imported oil will be used to compare the analytical results of Colombian labs to Canadian labs and the stability of oil during transport. “NuSierra is excited to have received this approval from Health Canada, and is now one of the few internationally approved, medical cannabis oil export companies” says Matias Gaviria CEO of NuSierra. With this validation, “NuSierra will be able to ensure its customers that the quality of the cannabis oil they receive is the same that NuSierra ships.”

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, compliant operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated markets within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



