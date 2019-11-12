Jacada Awarded ISV Partner of the Year by Leading Cloud Contact Center Provider Five9

After Successfully Delivering Customer Service RPA Solutions to a Diverse Set of Five9 Customers in 2019, Five9 Awards Jacada at CX Summit

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five9, Inc. (FIVN), the leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, recently announced that Jacada was awarded the ISV Partner of the Year for 2019. The award was presented by Dan Burkland, Five9 President, to Jacada at the inaugural Five9 Partner Awards at their annual CX Summit. These awards recognize standout ecosystem partners that are committed to delivering extraordinary customer experiences and consistent results to their mutual customers. Jacada’s Customer Service RPA platform delivers end-to-end customer service automation to Five9 clients by providing seamless intelligent automation solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX).



Over the last 18 months, the Five9 and Jacada partnership has garnered praise inside and out of the organizations. “Five9 is proud to have aligned automation experts like Jacada who share our commitment to enhancing the CCaaS space and creating exceptional customer experiences,” states Dan Burkland, Five9 President. “Jacada’s ability to effortlessly integrate with our platform in addition to a multitude of legacy client applications delivers real value to organizations by simplifying their contact center journey to the cloud.”

Customers echo the sentiment for unified automation and employee experiences. “Working with Jacada within the Five9 partner ecosystem has allowed us to deliver a powerful employee experience that in turn enables Boscov’s to provide exceptional customer experiences,” states Dean Sheaffer, Senior Vice President & COO, Boscov’s, Inc.

Five9 customers have full access to the #1 Platform for Human and Robot Collaboration through Jacada for both intelligent self-service and agent engagement. These cloud-based solutions help organizations drive digital adoption with guided customer interactions and help contact centers battle complexity with AI and RPA.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

ABOUT JACADA

Jacada is the global leader in customer service automation with over three decades of experience automating end-to-end customer interactions for enterprise clients. Using a #CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada’s solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA to create truly collaborative experiences between customers, employees and robots within a single low-code automation and AI hub.



