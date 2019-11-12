ALC Hires Industry Veteran Jason Bier as New General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALC, a recognized leader in data and identity solutions for marketers, announced today that Jason Bier will join the company as General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer. Bier comes to ALC with over a decade of experience at the intersection of advertising and industry, with a specialty in organizations that grow rapidly through the introduction of cutting-edge digital marketing services and technology.



Bier will be responsible for ALC’s global legal representation in all matters, including data privacy, as the company continues to expand its data solutions. Bier will represent ALC in all external industry trade relations and legislative and privacy matters relating to the digital media industry domestically and abroad.

“ALC has always been committed to the safe and effective use of brands' data to drive customer growth and value,” said CEO Rick Erwin. “Jason is a leader who has shown a strong commitment to best practices for data use to balance consumer privacy with the need for data that supports the free, open Internet. He brings extensive knowledge and experience leading privacy efforts for global organizations and is a coup for the company. I look forward to working with Jason and welcome him to the ALC team.”

Bier was most recently the Chief Data & Privacy Officer for Engine Group, a global media services operating unit. During his tenure he led the data partnership with LiveRamp, developing compliance around identity solutions for Engine clients. Bier acted as an advisor to Engine’s Board of Directors, EMX CEO and Engine Global CEO on matters relating to privacy. Prior to Engine Group, Bier served as Chief Privacy Officer of Conversant (formerly ValueClick), the world's largest integrated online marketing company. At Conversant, Bier oversaw privacy for the company’s global operations and acted as a trusted advisor to Conversant’s senior executive and compliance teams. Prior to Conversant, Bier was General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer of Dotomi and partner in the law firm Bier & Gutstein. Through his career, Bier has facilitated a total of $3 billion in mergers and acquisitions and assisted in the development of more than eighteen utility patents.

"I am excited to join Rick and this leadership team as they lead ALC forward into mobile and digital. ALC serves the vital purpose of helping innovative marketers create viable data strategies in a manner that leads the way in privacy compliance. ALC is known for understanding and executing innovative approaches to audiences that put privacy and compliance front and center and are designed to help clients of all sizes support sustainable growth through effective marketing data strategies,” says Bier.

Bier serves on the Board of Directors at the Network Advertising Initiative and is involved with the Digital Advertising Alliance. He remains Chairman & CEO of Federation for Internet Alerts (FIA), a nonprofit he founded, which deploys the world’s largest nonprofit emergency alert network using ad tech and the cloud. Both FIA and Bier have received numerous awards acknowledging outstanding work in the digital industry.

Founded in 1978, ALC has grown to become one of the industry's leading privately-held direct and digital data and identity solution providers. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey—and with offices across the United States —the company enables its roster of clients — including the leaders in virtually every business sector — to grow and improve bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of marketing information.

