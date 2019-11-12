Global Fiber Optics Market Outlook to 2025: Single Mode vs Multi-mode, Glass vs Plastic

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optics Market By Cable Type, Optical Fiber Type, By Application, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fiber optics market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The increasing demand for optical communication and sensing applications for diverse purposes provides avenues for industry growth. The growing importance of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is driving the use of the Internet. Moreover, the increasing demand for cost-effective, power-efficient, and high-level integration of IT infrastructure is expected to drive demand for optic fiber in the coming years.



Furthermore, the increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) service further stimulate the demand for fiber optic installations. The demand has increased as both commercial and personal use of technology has grown highly used to the instant nature of connectivity. The growing adoption of technology in communication and data transmission services will fuel the market.



Telecom segment is projected to be the leading application of the fiber optics market during the forecast period



Among application, Telecom Segment dominates the entire optic fiber market and anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the rising technology adoption in communication and data transmission services. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of next-generation telecommunication standard. The high demand for optical communication and sensing applications for various purposes provides avenues for market growth.



Due to the persistent analysis & development activities and the escalating demand for high bandwidth fiber optic cable for communication and data services. Medical and military & aerospace applications are the fastest growing applications. Stringent regulations and standards being levied by the regulating authorities and medical associations are further helping the fiber optics market to flourish in the medical sector, eventually driving the global fiber optics market to grow at a notable pace over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific constituted the maximum share in the in the global fiber optics market during the forecast period



Geographically, Asia-Pacific constituted lion's share of the entire fiber optics market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to increased technological advancements, large-scale adoption in IT & telecommunication sector. India ranks second in terms of number of telecommunication subscriber. The global fiber optics market is majorly driven by the pursuit of high bandwidth communication. Growing opportunities in the healthcare, military and telecommunication sector along with increasing government funding in the development of network infrastructure, fueling the market globally.



Global Fiber Optics Market Competitive Landscape



Companies such as Corning Incorporated, Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), Sterlite Technologies Limited, OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian S.p.A. AFL, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric are the key players in manufacturing fiber optics globally.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis, 2018

4.8. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook



5. Fiber Optics Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast



6. Fiber Optics Market, By Cable Type

6.1. Key Cable Type Trends

6.2. Single mode

6.3. Multi-mode



7. Fiber Optics Market, By Optical Fiber Type

7.1. Key Optical Fiber Type Trends

7.2. Glass

7.3. Plastics



8. Fiber Optics Market, By Application

8.1. Key Application Trends

8.2. Telecom

8.3. Oil & Gas

8.4. Military & Aerospace

8.5. BFSI

8.6. Medical

8.7. Railway

8.8. Others



9. Global Fiber Optics Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle east & Africa



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Corning Incorporated

10.2 Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

10.3 Sterlite Technologies Limited

10.4 OFS Fitel LLC

10.5 Prysmian S.p.A.

10.6 AFL

10.7 Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited

10.8 Finolex Cables Ltd.

10.10 Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)

10.10 General Cable Corporation

10.11 Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

10.12 LS Cable & System

10.13 Leoni AG

10.14 Furukawa Electric



