ABT WINS OPPORTUNITY TO CONTINUE PROMOTING ENERGY ACCESS AND SUSTAINABILITY IN MORE THAN 50 COUNTRIES

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two-thirds of the developing world’s population needs greater access to electricity. As part of its mission to improve the quality of life for people worldwide, Abt Associates has been addressing this challenge around the globe; a position on USAID’s new Energy IDIQ II vehicle will enable the company to expand its impact.

Through the $500 million, five-year, multiple-award contract, Abt will have the opportunity to bid on task orders addressing clean energy, access to electricity and capacity building within nations. All this while working with the communities that will benefit most from these reforms.

“This contract provides a great follow on to the work we do in Asia, Africa and Latin America on projects such as Clean Power Asia and CEADIR,” said Jay L. Knott, Abt’s Chief Business Officer. “Through Energy II, we can bring the collaborative approach and expertise in clean energy, good governance, adaptation and resilience that we’ve been using around the world to more than 50 countries.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security. Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Eric Tischler Abt Associates eric_tischler@abtassoc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.