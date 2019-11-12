WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. 2019 East Coast Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate in the 2019 East Coast Financial Services Conference hosted by Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. in Naples, Florida from November 13 to November 15, 2019. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.



Presentation Materials: Presentation slides will be included as part of the meetings and will also be available on WSFS’ Investor Relations page, http://investors.wsfsbank.com/ .

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices located in Pennsylvania (56), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Elizabeth L. Wager

(302) 571-7278

ewager@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Jimmy A. Hernandez

(302) 571-5254

jhernandez@wsfsbank.com



