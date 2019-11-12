World Organic Fertilizers Market, Forecast to 2025 by Raw Material Type, Form, Crop Type, Application & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Raw Material Type, By Form, By Crop Type, By Application, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Fertilizers Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to government and non-profit organization's initiatives to promote and support natural based farming practices will propel the organic fertilizers market growth.



Growing awareness regarding the nutritional advantages of organic fertilizers and innovations in manufacturing process of organic fertilizers will increase the global Organic Fertilizers market in upcoming year. Moreover, shifting preference among farmers for biological farming owing to rise demand for non-chemical food products will influence organic fertilizers market growth. Additionally, environmental benefits and reduced soil degradation are among key properties driving product adoption.



Further, Technological advancements and product innovation to improve soil fertility has further encouraged product demand. Environmental policies to minimize non-biodegradable raw material consumption and reduce health hazards caused due to chemical agricultural inputs will support business growth. However, lower nutrient content, plant growth and efficiency as compared to chemical alternatives may hamper business growth.



Animal Raw material product type of Organic Fertilizers market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of raw material type, the Organic Fertilizers has been segmented into Plant, Animal, and Mineral. Animal segment dominates the global Organic Fertilizers owing the advanced nutritional content of animal-based organic fertilizers, which are more beneficial for crops. Growing knowledge about the dietary benefits of animal-based organic fertilizers has resulted in an increased usage of these fertilizers in the recent years. Plant raw material market will grow by availability of major potassium and silica contents in plants and these Potassium and silica help to improve the resistance of crops to disease and lodging.



Dry form is projected to be leading availability form of the Organic Fertilizers during forecast period



On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmental into Dry and Liquid. Based on form, Dry segment will lead market owing to applications of dry organic fertilizers provide an extensive range of nutrients and widely used among farmers as they do not require the use of advanced technology-based hardware. Liquid form of segment will grow by high efficiency, uniformity in application, high absorbability, and easy & cost-effective application of liquid organic fertilizer.



Cereals & Grains will is projected to lead crop type of Organic Fertilizers market



On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmental into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables. By Crop Type, Cereals and grains will lead market owing to applications of organic fertilizers helpful nutrient management which are helpful in improve the health & fertility of the soil, diseases, thereby reducing expenses on crop protection chemical. People awareness about health conscious and vulnerability towards the environment to chemicals and pesticides will play a major role in growth of Food & vegetable segment.



Farming will dominating sector for utilizing application of organic fertilizers



On the basis of application, the global Organic market has been segmental into Farming and gardening. By application type, Farming segment will lead market owing to low cost investment, production of chemical-free food, nutrientful soil and renewable production of products. Gardening will drive by applications of organic fertilizers to make soil and plants healthy and providing sustainable, renewable, biodegradable and environmentally friendly products.



Europe accounts for lion's share of the global Organic Fertilizers Market during the anticipated period



On the basis of region, the Organic Fertilizers Market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Organic Fertilizers market over the forecast period owing to better government policy and regulations towards eco -friendly fertilizers and implementation of incentive schemes on organic fertilizers Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the availability of technology have acknowledge people to become aware of the benefit of organic food.



Global Organic Fertilizers Market Competitive Landscape



Companies, such Tata Chemicals Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Coromandel International Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, Fertikal N.V., Multiplex Group, Uniflor, Italpollina spa, CropAgro, Walt's Organic Fertilize, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Kribhco, National Fertilizers Limited, Biofosfatos do Brasi are the key players in manufacturing of Organic Fertilizers.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Organic Fertilizers Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry impact and Forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.4.3. opportunities

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Framework

4.8. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.9. Growth potential analysis, 2018

4.10. Strategic Outlook

4.11. Porter's analysis

4.12. PESTEL analysis



5. Global Organic Fertilizers Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Raw Material Type

5.2.2. By Form

5.2.3. By Crop Type

5.2.4. By Application

5.2.5. By Region



6. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Raw Material Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Animal

6.3. Plant

6.4. Mineral



7. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Form

7.1. Key market Trends

7.2. Dry

7.3. Liquid



8. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

8.1. Key Type Trends

8.2. Cereals & Grains

8.3. Oilseeds & Pulses

8.4. Fruits & Vegetables



9. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Application

9.1. Key market Trends

9.2. Seed Treatment

9.3. Soil Treatment



10. Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Region

10.1. Key Regional Market trends

10.2. North America

10.3. Asia

10.4. Europe

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.6. Latin America



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Tata Chemicals Limited

11.2. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

11.3. Coromandel International Limited

11.4. National Fertilizers Limited

11.5. Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited

11.6. Fertikal N.V.

11.7. Multiplex Group

11.8. Uniflor

11.9. Italpollina

11.10. CropAgro

11.11. Walt's Organic Fertilize

11.12. BioSTAR Organics

11.13. California Organic Fertilizers

11.14. Kribhco

11.15. National Fertilizers Limited

11.16. Biofosfatos do Brasi



