Opioids Market to Garner $22.38 Billion by 2026 at 3.2% CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global opioids market size accounted for $18.53 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $22.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019–2026.

Increase in the use of opioids in pain management and a surge in the consumption of opioids in developing countries have boosted the growth of the global opioids market. However, the implementation of stringent government regulation toward vigorous prescription and opioid crisis across the world hamper the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in the consumption of opioids in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global opioids market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into codeine, fentanyl, methadone, oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone, and others. The oxycodone segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market. However, the fentanyl segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into pain management, cough treatment, and diarrhea. The pain management segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The global opioids market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.0% during the study period.

The global opioids market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market players such as

Pfizer, Inc.

Purdue Pharma

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Allergan, Plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.





