Laboratoire Synbionyme's Universal Serum For All Ages and Skin Types

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synbionyme’s Universal Serum is the Paris-based skincare company’s flagship probiotic product. It provides exceptional moisturizing care regardless of age, skin type, or problems.

Universal Serum is the answer to your everyday skin problems.

“It is our best-seller,” said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the Paris-based Laboratoire Synbionyme. “After 28 days using the Universal Serum, 80 percent of the women felt their skin reinforced, more resistant, and for 93 percent felt more beautiful.”

Dr. Bohbot called the Universal Serum skincare product Synbionyme’s core product, which women can use as a stand-alone skin care regimen. “You can use it to improve your skin and minimize the effects of aging. Use it in the morning and evening after you remove your makeup and clean your skin.”

Although the Universal Serum can be used by itself, Dr. Bohbot, a pioneer in probiotic skincare, said women could use it in combination with other products. “It will improve the results of the products that you are currently using,” he said.

Universal Serum is one of five probiotic skincare products that Synbionyme has introduced to American consumers this year. Synbionyme’s five-skincare products are:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type, or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skin and shields it from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product with a comprehensive formula that targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

Synbionyme's skincare products all use prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the skin. The critical ingredient in Synbionyme’s skincare products is its proprietary Pro-B3 formula, which contains prebiotics, probiotic extract, and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.

The skin’s microbiome protects the skin against harmful bacteria, which can lead to inflammation and skin issues. That is where probiotics with their “good” bacteria come into play. The microbiome needs the right balance of friendly bacteria to protect the skin.

“Universal Serum is a genuine serum of life developed from the Pro-B3 complex for its ability to target the skin’s natural defenses. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates the epidermis. The Serum gives your skin immediate, long-lasting comfort,” he added.

For more information about Synbionyme’s products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.

Andrew Polin
Laboratoire Synbionyme
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com



