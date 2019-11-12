NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, announced today that Dietrich Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview and business update at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference, which is being held from November 19th to 20th in New York City.



Event:

Date:

Time:

Webcast: Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

10:55 a.m. EST

http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel18/nbt/

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of genomic loci or secondary and tertiary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

NeuBase Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:

Travis Kruse

Russo Partners

travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com

OP: (212) 845-4272

Ned Berkowitz

Russo Partners

ned.berkowitz@russopartnersllc.com

OP: (646) 942-5629







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.