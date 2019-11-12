Syneos Health and AiCure Announce Partnership to Optimize Patient Engagement and Trial Success

First CRO Partnership to Provide Patient, Trial, and Site-Level AI-Driven Insights

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C. and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health ® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and AiCure , an AI and advanced data analytics company, today announced a novel strategic partnership to drive faster, smarter trials to optimize patient engagement. This collaboration amplifies a pre-existing relationship and responds to increasing customer demand for digital solutions that change behaviors and improve patients’ lives.



The collaboration leverages AiCure’s proprietary intelligent software and AI-driven insights, and Syneos Health’s behavioral insights-driven product development model, to capture, analyze, and predict patient behaviors influencing clinical trial adherence.

“The AiCure platform aligns with our unique product development model that harnesses behavioral insights to unlock real world experiences,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “By deploying the AiCure platform to our investigative sites, we create insights-enriched patient communities to advance clinical research. This collaboration reinforces our Dynamic Assembly philosophy where we join forces with the latest and most agile data and technology partners to address our customers’ needs.”

“Syneos Health’s first mover participation in our AiCure Partnerships for Excellence (AiPEX™) program demonstrates the Company’s dedication to the implementation of innovative technologies in clinical research. This full-service, collaborative delivery of AI to improve engagement, medication exposure, and achieve 360° access to clinical trial subjects, sites, and study insights represents our shared pursuit of therapeutic excellence,” said Adam Hanina, Chief Executive Officer of AiCure. “Syneos Health’s scale as a leading global CRO, and the largest Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), will enable valuable customer engagements and expands our reach with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes.”

AiCure provides a clinically validated, scalable, patient-centric technology platform which can see, hear, and understand how people respond to treatment. The platform identifies adherence patterns and variation in site and participant engagement, surfacing the opportunity to modify behaviors that increase compliance to improve the chances of overall trial success. As opposed to antiquated self-reporting measures, patients use a smartphone application to intuitively guide and confirm proper administration in real-time. AiCure’s computer vision algorithms verify the correct participant is taking the right medication and confirms ingestion.

Syneos Health will have access to AiCure’s digital biomarker assessments, evaluating facial, verbal, speech, and movement variables to objectively study known clinical endpoints. AiCure’s unique technology naturally inserts into the dosing interaction with the study subject while keeping all identifiable information secure and protected. The company, sponsors, and site staff will also have access to dashboards with real-time, actionable, and predictive data to improve decision making, facilitate timely interventions, and achieve greater clinical trial operational efficiencies.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry-leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies, and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .

About AiCure

AiCure uses artificial intelligence to see, hear, and understand how people respond to treatment across clinical trials and patient care. Clinically proven to accurately measure and modify patient behavior, AiCure’s technologies keep patients engaged and optimized to treatment, as well as assess treatment effectiveness.

Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 100 patents filed and works with global clients in over 25 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100, and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com and follow us @AiCureMed .

