Global High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Is Expected to Reach $10.88 Billion by 2025: Says AMR

Increase in demand for high-efficiency washers, rise in need for energy conservation, enactment of stringent regulations to regulate water usage, and surge in popularity for laundry liquid detergent fuel the growth of the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market. Based on end-user, the residential segment contributed to four-fifths of the total market share in 2018. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the fastest CAGR of 8.9% by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market was projected at $7.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $10.88 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018–2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Rising popularity for high-efficiency washers, surge in need for energy conservation, implementation of stringent regulations to control water usage, and increase in demand for laundry liquid detergent are the major factors propelling the growth of the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market. On the other hand, high prices of high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent as compared to their counterparts curtail down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, formulation and introduction of convenient packaging are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The residential segment to dominate by 2025-

Based on end-user, the residential segment accounted for four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the study period. The commercial segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout 2018–2025.

The supermarket & hypermarket segment to lead the trail in terms of revenue-

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment contributed to three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. Simultaneously, the online sales channels segment is would register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

North America held the major share in 2018-

Based on geography, North America held the lion’s share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.9% till 2025.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market include Church & Dwight, Inc., Ecolab Inc., The Clorox Company, Biokleen, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Venus Laboratories DBA Earth Friendly Products, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and Unilever. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.





