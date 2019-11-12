Fattmerchant Lands Top 15% Spot on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500

Payment technology provider is recognized as no. 52 on the list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant, a payment technology provider saving businesses time and money through its subscription-based model and fully integrated platform, was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications and energy tech companies. Companies are ranked by revenue growth between 2015 and 2018. Fattmerchant revenue grew by 2,447% throughout that span, which landed the company at No. 52.



“Our growth and overall success can be attributed to our talented team members who are the driving force behind Fattmerchant’s innovative and successful approach to payments technology,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Fattmerchant. “Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte is a major achievement and a testament to the progress we’ve made and the impact we’ve had on the industry.”

Fattmerchant’s Omni platform is fully integrated and brings a merchant’s entire payment experience under one roof. Through Omni, users can securely accept card-present and card-not-present payment transactions through a variety of solutions in a single API. Merchants also have access to powerful business tools, such as sales and customer analytics, online reviews management and a full marketplace with best-in-class applications.

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with a median growth of 439 percent.

