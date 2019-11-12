BioNovelus Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Report

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces it has submitted its 2019 3Q report on www.otcmarkets.com.



BioNovelus financials detail the continued improvement in the financial condition of the Company with cash increasing and third party debt decreasing. Other than payables in the ordinary course, the only remaining third-party debt as of November 11, 2019 is an $11,000 promissory note due in June 2020.

“The continued improvement in the financial condition of the company has been one of the key areas of focus since we acquired control of the Company in June of this year. This filing should assist investors with more information about our Company to help them better analyze the value and potential of our company,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of BioNovelus. “We expect that this improvement along with the completion of our first acquisition will continue to drive value to our investors and heighten their confidence in the ability of the Company to meet our stated objectives.”

Forward-Looking Statements:



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller

mcfuller79@gmail.com

301-461-1839



