Big Switch Networks Ranked Number 139 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 874% Revenue Growth to increased adoption of its Cloud-First Networking portfolio

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Switch Networks today announced it ranked 139 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Big Switch grew a remarkable 874% during this period.



“As customers look to eliminate legacy network designs, they are choosing Cloud-First Networking solutions from Big Switch,” said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. “2019 saw many milestones for the company related to hybrid cloud product innovation, customer wins, and growth, as demonstrated by Big Switch being named the 139th Fastest Growing Technology Company. We are proud to receive this recognition from Deloitte.”

Big Switch continues to experience rapid growth and has hundreds of customers across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company had previously been ranked No. 244 on the Technology Fast 500™. In 2019, Big Switch was named Best of VMworld - Networking, Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliances: Solutions Innovation Partner of the Year, Intel Network Builders Solutions Partner Winner and was positioned a Gartner Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking. The 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166% to 37,458% from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439%.

Big Switch’s explosive growth is due to customers deploying the company’s networking and monitoring solutions that bring the cloud experience of speed, zero-touch simplicity as well as cloud CAPEX economics to on-prem data center and hybrid cloud environments. With Cloud-First Networking, customers able to reduce five year TCO by 47%, increase agility of new service enablement by 3x, and increase change management agility by 65%.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Big Switch

Big Switch Networks is the Cloud-First Networking company, bringing public cloud-style networking and hybrid cloud consistency to organizations around the world. The company provides data center switching, visibility and analytics solutions for on-premises clouds, public clouds and multi-cloud environments that enable companies of all sizes to increase operational efficiency and business agility, while reducing networking costs. Big Switch was founded in 2010, with roots in the original Stanford research team that invented software-defined networking. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. The company is funded from leading venture capital firms, including: Dell Technologies Capital, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, MSD Capital, Morgenthaler Ventures, Redpoint and Silverlake Waterman. For additional information: visit us www.bigswitch.com, reach us info@bigswitch.com or follow us on Twitter @bigswitch, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Deloitte

