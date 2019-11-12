Zappos.com Introduces Goods for Good Platform with Eco and Socially Conscious Brands

Conveniently shop purpose-driven products in five categories: vegan, give back, sustainably certified, organic and recycled materials

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zappos.com, the customer service company that just happens to sell shoes, clothing, and more, today announced Goods for Good, a new purpose-driven customer experience that makes it easier and more convenient than ever to shop over 150 brands that support causes close to the heart.



It can be exhausting navigating the wide world of products in search of those dedicated to charitable initiatives, sustainability, and vegan lifestyles. With the launch of Goods for Good, Zappos offers customers a curated shopping experience highlighting featured brands’ individual stories and purpose, while making it easy to shop for quality brands that give back to communities or promote sustainable practices easy to shop.

Featured products in the Goods for Good experience fall into the following categories:

Vegan products are constructed with no animal parts, nor do they possess components synthesized from animal parts, such as glue.

Give Back products have some community impact, including brands that make donations based on product sales or spearhead community activism.

Sustainably certified products have been qualified by an industry-certifying organization with at least one industry standard for environmental or socioeconomic impact.

Organic products composed of organic cotton and other materials with a lower environmental impact.

Recycled materials composed of all or parts of materials from recycled goods, such as water bottles.

“We know for our customers every purchase matters and they’re passionate about investing in products that contribute to a greater good,” said Steven Bautista, Head of Charitable Giving, Zappos. “We want to ensure the best service and shopping experience possible, so we’ve made it fast and easy for them to view all relevant products at once and learn about each brand’s purpose.”

Learn more about the all-new way to shop with Goods for Good here: www.zappos.com/e/goods-for-good .

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, fast/free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. To learn more about how Zappos shares its unique culture with the world, visit ZapposInsights.com. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

Contact:

Natania Reed

natania@praytellagency.com



