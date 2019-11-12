TMS Program Hosts Open House to Introduce Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) Helmet to Treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

FDA-approved helmet to treat MDD and OCD is now available in Cherry Hill and surrounding areas

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMS Program , a mental health clinic that provides treatments to a wide range of psychiatric disorders, today announced that it will host an open house on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The event will feature a chance for attendees to meet the staff at the clinic and will introduce one of the most effective offerings, BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).



“At TMS Program, fwe strive to provide quality care and act as an effective source for our patients during treatment,” said Dr. Al Dalkilic, M.D., M.P.H., and medical director at TMS Program. “By offering Deep TMS for treatment-resistant depression and OCD, we’ve expanded our services to reach a wider range of patients in the area who may have lost hope without knowing of an alternative treatment.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target local parts in the brain and resolve patients’ MDD and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deeper brain structures that are involved in mental illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and was FDA-cleared to treat OCD in August 2018.

TMS Program is conveniently located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, just minutes away from Philadelphia. The open house will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 900 N. Kings Highway, Suite 204, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. For more information, visit TMSProgram.com or call the clinic at 856-350-5555.

About TMS Program

Established by board-certified psychiatrists, TMS Program offers the clinical knowledge and skills, expertise, and experience to assess and address all psychiatric conditions and develop and implement comprehensive treatment plans for a broad spectrum of problems to help clients and their families. After an in-depth consultation, clinicians determine whether or not Deep TMS is the most appropriate treatment. TMS Program’s office is open five days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

(201) 465-8036



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.