INQUE Disrupts Tattoo Industry with Safer Ink That Can Be Turned Off in One Session

First use of technology is INQUEAlert medical-alert tattoos for life-threatening conditions

/EIN News/ -- Greater Boston, MA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INQUE™ Holdings, LLC, an innovator and marketer of a safer tattoo technology, has announced Brilliant INQUE™, a new technology that delivers vibrant, safer permanent body art that is healthier than traditional tattoo inks. In its first commercial use of the technology, INQUE is announcing today the launch of the INQUEAlert™, the first program of its kind to provide life-saving medical-alert tattoos for people with life-threatening conditions or allergies. INQUE’s breakthrough technology offers healthier, safer tattoos that can be easily removed or changed without the pain of traditional tattoo removal through a patented one-session process called BLANQUEing™.

“We are disrupting the 10,000-year-old tattoo industry through scientific and business innovation, delivering ink technology that is safer, healthier, and more adaptable,” said Robb Osinski, executive chairman, INQUE Holdings, LLC. “Brilliant INQUE is changing the way we think about tattoos, providing vibrant, colorful – and permanent – body art, that at the same time, can easily be turned off through BLANQUEing to meet an individual’s evolving wants or needs. Unlike traditional medical ID medallions that can fall off, break, or get lost, INQUEAlert is an ideal solution, which is always there and observable when medical needs arise.”

After more than a decade of research, INQUE’s world-class scientists have developed healthier, safer, vibrant inks that are free of the harmful chemicals and heavy metals commonly found in conventional tattoo inks. INQUE is ready for market after successfully passing cytotoxicity and skin sensitivity tests. Additionally, INQUE tattoos can be permanently turned off, “BLANQUEd,” a patented de-colorization process without the time, cost and pain of conventional tattoo removal. BLANQUEing enables INQUEAlert wearers to easily remove or change their skin image as their medical conditions or preferences evolve.

An alternative to conventional medical alert devices

“Using INQUEAlert as a medical alert for my Type 1 diabetes has provided the perfect solution for me,” said Maxwell Campbell, who received his INQUEAlert before heading to college this semester. “I was never comfortable wearing ID bracelets and always wanted a tattoo. Now that I’ve started college, I wanted something that would allow me to more easily fit in on campus, and INQUEAlert was the answer. Another plus is that it can be removed at any time – if diabetes is cured, or even if I just don’t want the tattoo anymore – and it’s clearly much safer than a conventional tattoo. The idea that people can now quickly identify me as diabetic in an emergency could save my life, and that is amazing. The other cool thing for me is that I can turn it off in case I decide I want something different on my arm.”

According to Ray Iannaccone, MD, FACEP, FACHE, President of Mission Care Teams, “Medical alert information is very helpful to clinical care providers and can even save lives. For certain conditions like low blood sugar in diabetes, minutes, or even seconds, count. Unfortunately, patients with diabetes or seizures can have symptoms that can mimic other conditions like strokes, which can otherwise lead to diagnostic and treatment errors or delays.”

With more than 30 years of experience in emergency medicine, Dr. Iannaccone added, “Wallet cards and bracelets are good ways to notify EMS and ER staff. But there isn’t always time to look through wallets and people don’t always have or wear their bracelet. INQUEAlert is a great option for patients who want to make sure their medical alert information is always on them and readily visible but who also don’t want the permanence of a traditional tattoo. Additionally, many people have conditions that predispose them to infections. Being able to get their medical alert tattoo in a clean, certified medical-grade facility is very reassuring.”

The INQUEAlert program is part of INQUE’s commitment to help improve the safety of individuals with life-threatening conditions. Currently, INQUE plans to partially cover the cost of an INQUEAlert tattoo for up to 10-25 people a month. INQUE is establishing a non-profit charitable organization to cover INQUEAlert costs and to make contributions to other charitable causes.

To be considered for the INQUEAlert medical-alert tattoo program, individuals with diabetes, epilepsy or other life-threatening conditions can visit www.INQUEAlert.com for more details. INQUE is currently offering a limited number of INQUEAlert tattoo templates for each of the initial medical conditions targeted. INQUE plans to expand the program to include templates for other chronic conditions.

The company will begin to roll out INQUE studios across the U.S. starting in 2020. INQUEAlert medical-alert tattoos are currently being applied by tattoo artists local to the company’s headquarters in Lowell, Mass. As INQUE studios open, INQUEAlert applications will be available across the U.S.

About INQUE

INQUE Holdings LLC is disrupting the tattoo industry with Brilliant INQUE, a healthier, safer permanent tattoo technology that can be kept for life or rendered invisible easily in a single BLANQUEing session, without the pain associated with conventional tattoo removal. The breakthrough technology was developed after years of research and cutting-edge science by a team of world-leading scientists. INQUEAlert, a medical application, provides an artistic, colorful way to inform medical personnel of the wearer’s condition in case of an emergency. Privately held INQUE Holdings LLC is based in Lowell, Mass. For more information, visit www.INQUEme.com/ThinkBig.

*INQUE, Brilliant INQUE, BLANQUEing, INQUEAlert are trademarks of INQUE Holdings LLC.

