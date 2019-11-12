Fortinet to Host Investor / Analyst Day on 10-year IPO Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Chairman of the Board, CEO and founder, Fortinet

“From the start, the Fortinet vision has been to deliver broad, truly integrated, high-performance security across the IT infrastructure. We have been a pioneer in every evolution of the cybersecurity industry. As traditional network perimeters dissolve with new mobile, cloud, and IoT technologies changing the way people work and communicate, the Fortinet Security Fabric delivers a unified approach and our dynamic cloud offerings and Secure SD-WAN solution will continue to contribute to our continued above industry average growth.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it will host an Investor/Analyst Day on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Nasdaq Tower, Times Square, New York City from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET.

At the Investor/Analyst Day, Fortinet executives will provide an overview of the continuing evolution of cybersecurity and provide insights into Fortinet’s continued innovation leadership and overall business momentum. Executives presenting at the event will include:

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO

Keith Jensen, CFO

John Maddison, CMO and EVP Products

Matt Pley, VP, Cloud, GSI, Carrier, Service Providers, and Strategic Accounts

Immediately preceding the Investor/Analyst Day event, Fortinet will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its November 18, 2009 IPO by ringing the opening bell on the Nasdaq floor. For nearly 20 years, Fortinet has shaped the cybersecurity industry, the bell ringing will offer a milestone reflection of 10 years ago when Fortinet began trading as a public company for the first time.

The Investor/Analyst Day will be webcast. The audio and presentation slides can be accessed here and the link is also available on Fortinet’s Investor Relations website under the Investor Events tab.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

