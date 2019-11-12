Zira is the Smart Manufacturing Platform of Choice for the World’s Leading Food and Beverage Manufacturers

Bimbo Bakeries, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Among the Top Manufacturers Achieving Operational Excellence with Zira

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zira , a data-driven industrial marketplace, today announced that the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers, including Bimbo Bakeries, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and many others, are leveraging Zira’s smart manufacturing platform to achieve operational excellence, while managing their plants more effectively from the ground up. With Zira, industry leaders glean insights from data and systems on the manufacturing plant floor to recognize opportunity, prioritize actions, and quickly automate business processes.



“We are experiencing a surge in demand from the food and beverage community and happy to be able to deliver modern, easy-to-use solutions that are making an impact across the entire organization,” said Elhay Farkash, co-founder and CEO of Zira. “As more food and beverage leaders standardize on Zira, the impact is not only across the entire organization but reshaping an entire industry as well.”

Optimizing operations and automating business processes in the food and beverage industry is difficult. It requires more than just the newest machines, data and analytics, but careful consideration of quality and safety. It requires a connection between everything in the manufacturing ecosystem and the critical ability to follow through on insights and escalate problems in a quick and concise manner. This is where Zira comes in.

Food and Beverage Manufacturing Made Easy With Zira

Zira brings people, machines, and processes together to streamline manufacturing operations. Only Zira helps ensure that time and money are spent in the best place at the best time to ensure profitable, safe, and sustainable production.

As a collaboration hub for machines, manufacturers, and suppliers, Zira makes it possible to better manage plants and facilities from the ground up. By focusing on members first (people and machines), Zira’s services develop and improve, resulting in tighter and faster engagement cycles.

The Zira platform is driven in tandem by the Zira feed, a quick and easy way to consume real-time data, reports, and insights about operations, and the Zira marketplace, which helps manufacturers quickly complete the work order cycle by linking actionable insights to the procurement process. With live performance data, insights and recommended actions, Zira creates full synergy between operations and procurement.

“Zira has been the easiest and most affordable solution for improving our plant operations from top to bottom. We started with one system and quickly recognized the value and importance of expanding Zira to other areas of our plant.”

- Ben Duncan, Process Improvement Engineer, Pepsi Beverage Company

“Zira not only tells me what should be done, but also does it for me. I can watch the entire process completed without my intervention. With Zira I have full visibility of how all my resources perform in any given moment. I now have the time to focus on the most strategic issues within our organization. In a competitive world, Zira helps me take steps to stay ahead of my competitors.”

-Moshe Sasson, Head of Process Engineering, Tempo

To learn more about how Zira addresses key challenges in food and beverage and why Bimbo Bakeries and Tempo rely on Zira, visit https://zira.us/foodAndBeverages .

Connect with Zira at the American Food Manufacturing Summit

The Zira platform will be featured in booth #11 at the annual American Food Manufacturing Summit , taking place November 12-13, 2019 in Chicago. Zira will sponsor, exhibit, and host a hands-on workshop on Tuesday, November 12 at 2:50pm CT.

About Zira

Zira is a data driven industrial marketplace where processes, machines, and people interact to achieve industrial operational excellence. Zira works with hundreds of plants, OEM suppliers, and utilities around the world, and has a deep understanding of how manufacturing plants and their people work. Its proven technology is currently in use at leading facilities including Bimbo Bakeries, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nikon, Westrock, and hundreds more.

Zira is a startup based in San Mateo, Calif. and Israel. Learn more at https://zira.us/ .

