Lance Crosby Among Most Influential Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth

/EIN News/ -- StackPath CEO Recognized by D CEO for Leadership



DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath , a leader in cloud computing at the edge, is proud to announce that its cofounder and CEO, Lance Crosby, was once again named by D CEO Magazine as one of the most notable business leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He and other recipients will be featured in the magazine’s 2020 Dallas 500 special edition.

To select the honorees, the magazine’s editors conducted months of research and hundreds of interviews with leaders of different industries throughout the region.

“Making the Dallas 500 is no easy feat in a market as large and vibrant as North Texas,” said D CEO Editor Christine Perez. “Those featured in our 2020 edition are the best of the best; they play an integral role in driving the local economy.”

Crosby is regularly recognized for his leadership. In 2018, he was awarded the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Technology for the Southwest Region. He won this same award in 2011 as CEO of SoftLayer , the cloud infrastructure company he created and then sold to IBM in 2014. He has won a number of additional awards including CEO of the Year by Metroplex Technology Business Council in 2013.

“I’m proud to receive this award and want to share credit with the entire StackPath family,” said Crosby. “I am the leader I am thanks to my team who strives to innovate and create every day to make the internet safe.”

About StackPath

StackPath is the world’s first platform providing compute and services at the cloud’s edge. StackPath offers core computing resources as well as managed services, including Virtual Machines, Containers, Serverless Scripting, Object Storage, CDN, WAF, Managed DNS, and Service Monitoring, with 45 edge locations spanning the world, all connected by a secure private network backbone. StackPath is trusted by customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups that want to develop, distribute, protect, and accelerate their cloud workloads in ways not possible with central cloud services. To learn more visit stackpath.com and follow StackPath at www.fb.com/stackpathllc and www.twitter.com/stackpath

For more information, media and analysts may contact:

Susie McDonald

StackPath

VP, Corporate Communications

susan.mcdonald@stackpath.com

503-806-3841



