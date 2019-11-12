Global Consultant Xpand IT Becomes First WSO2 Value-Added Reseller in Portugal

VAR agreement complements WSO2’s continued growth in Europe; Xpand IT to accelerate adoption of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform in Portugal

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, USA and Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpand IT and WSO2 today announced that they have entered into an agreement in which Xpand IT is now a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR) in Portugal. The VAR agreement further extends the multi-year partnership between WSO2, the leading open source integration vendor, and Xpand IT, a global technology consultant and WSO2 Certified Integration Partner. It is also the first agreement of its kind for WSO2 in Portugal.

Xpand IT is a global company specializing in enterprise solutions. Its offerings include Big Data, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Data Science, Middleware, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Custom Development, Digital Xperience, and Collaboration and Development. Xpand IT delivers solutions based on the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform and drives its adoption among customers worldwide, with offices currently located in Portugal, United Kingdom, and Sweden where the main business operations are conducted. Earlier in 2019, Xpand IT organized the first WSO2 Connect 2019 in Lisbon to create awareness about WSO2’s products and capabilities to developers and enterprise architects in Portugal.

Under the VAR agreement, Xpand IT will sell solutions based on the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, along with services and support. Designed to run both on-premises and in the cloud, the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform includes WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, WSO2 API Manager, and WSO2 Identity Server for identity and access management (IAM).

“We are a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner because we believe in the company’s products, which provide a new perspective to the entire middleware ecosystem. WSO2 technology adds stability to the solutions we provide to our customers. We started this partnership with a solid marketing plan, counting on the full support of the WSO2 team, and we intend to maintain our strong relationship. Our role as a WSO2 VAR builds on this collaboration because we believe in the path both companies have created,” said Xpand IT Partner & Enterprise Solutions Lead Francisco Costa.

Speaking about the agreement, President and COO of WSO2 Shevan Goonetilleke states, “WSO2’s footprint has been growing steadily in Europe, and we have seen great interest in our integration technologies across many industries. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Xpand IT, which brings extensive experience in working with our complete suite of integration products. Now as a WSO2 VAR, Xpand IT will play a strategic role in enabling regional customers to deliver projects faster, at low-risk, and in a cost-effective manner.”

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, our approach to open source, and our agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Xpand IT

At Xpand IT , we inspire people and organizations to achieve outstanding results. We do this by investing in IT mastery to generate market value. As a global company specializing in Big Data, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Data Science, Middleware, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Custom Development, Digital Xperience, and Collaboration and Development Solutions, we have top products and services used by Fortune 500 companies. With a posture of honesty and cooperation with more than 5,000 clients in 80 different countries, including NASA, Tesla, Porsche, Nike, Vodafone, Lufthansa, and IBM. Xpand IT is recognized for its technological knowledge and “Passion for Excellence”, partnering with internationally renowned companies, such as Microsoft, Cloudera, Atlassian, Tableau, WSO2, and Sitecore. Visit https://www.xpand-it.com to learn more. Follow Xpand IT on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for WSO2 shifali@kineticprllc.com Mobile: 650-544-6424



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.