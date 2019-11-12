New Report: Men Prefer Medical Cannabis Strains High in THC

Over 35,000 Men Surveyed, Majority Use Cannabis to Treat Mental Health Conditions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech, Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry, has released a data analytics report on men and their use of medical cannabis . Surveying feedback from 35,069 men over a 22-month period, the report found that men make up approximately 55% of the medical cannabis patient population and men typically have higher levels of previous cannabis experience than females. Remarkably, the top ten health concerns reported by the men surveyed identically mirrored the conditions treated by women in the RYAH patient data pool, with the exception of ADHD.

"Understanding each gender’s relationship with medical cannabis is critical for refining treatments and increasing successful patient outcomes. We were surprised to see that over 77.8% of the males surveyed were using medical cannabis for treatment on a daily or nearly daily basis and many of them had previously used cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. Since this differs significantly with the average female patient’s exposure, we hope that medical providers and researchers will be inspired to further study medical cannabis treatments that are personalized to achieve effective patient outcomes,” said Gregory Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of RYAH.

The top ten medical concerns that the men reported included: anxiety, stress, depression, pain, insomnia, ADHD, mood swings, headaches, fatigue, and social anxiety—9 out of 10 being related to mental health. For their treatment, men preferred strains that are high in THC or a balance of THC:CBD and preferred consumption via smoking and vaporization. The report also went into some of the specific strains; for ADHD, men found relief with AC/DC (>1% THC, 20% CBD, Indica-dominant), Super Lemon Haze (>22% THC, <1% CBD, Sativa-dominant), Sour Tsunami, and Purple Candy (19% TCH, <1% CBD, Hybrid). For PTSD, men preferred Gorilla Glue, 3 Kings, Banana Kush, and Blueberry Cheesecake.

The full report and related insights are available online at: https://us.ryah.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/RYAH-NOVEMBER-REPORT-2019.pdf

