Dr. Shafer of Shafer Plastic Surgery and Laser Center Announces the Acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima Laser System

The new Vbeam Prima platform takes Candela’s “gold standard” 595 nm Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL) to the next level

Dr. David Shafer of Shafer Plastic Surgery and Laser Center in midtown Manhattan, announces the acquisition of the Vbeam® Prima™ Laser System by Candela, an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser (PDL). With the addition of a 1064 nm wavelength and a number of other new features, the Vbeam Prima device will effectively treat a broad range of skin conditions, including rosacea, port wine stains, acne, facial, leg and spider veins, scars, benign pigmented lesions and wrinkles, warts, stretch marks and photo aging.



“In a clinical study1 using the Vbeam Prima laser system, facial redness and rosacea symptoms were significantly reduced from moderate to mild after four treatments,” said Dr. David Shafer. “I am extremely excited about the new enhancements, especially the 50% greater power enabling a 15 mm spot size, both contact and spray cooling, once-a-day calibration and extended dye life thanks to a complete re-design,” Dr. Shafer added.

The Vbeam device is a highly efficient PDL used by healthcare providers all over the world to treat a variety of indications for both face and body with high patient tolerability and a low incidence of side effects. The Vbeam laser has been long considered the “gold standard” for the device based treatment of rosacea, and has also been successfully used for the treatment of port wine stains and vascular anomalies in infants, as well as adults. It is currently used in nearly 700 universities and hospitals worldwide, and has been included in hundreds of medical publications. The new Vbeam Prima laser system builds on that legacy of success by offering advanced features that will help physicians and their patients achieve better results, along with an improved treatment experience.

Dr. David Shafer is a double board certified plastic surgeon specializing in all aspects of cosmetic surgery. Dr. Shafer was trained at Mayo Clinic and completed a world class aesthetic fellowship for face, breast and body. Dr. Shafer is a national peer trainer for Botox and dermal fillers. He has consistently been voted Top Doctor and Most Compassionate Doctor year over year.

Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including Vbeam®, the Gentle Family®, CO 2 RE®, CO 2 RE Intima®, Profound®, elōs Plus®, PicoWay®, UltraShape®, VelaShape®, IPL and other laser-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors.

