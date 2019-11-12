Community Banker, Andrew J. Ryback, Elected to the 2020 ICBA Federal Delegate Board

Local Leader Helps Deliver Community Banking Message to Nation’s Capital

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) announced that local community banker, Andrew J. Ryback, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plumas Bank and Plumas Bancorp, Quincy, California, was elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board. ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.

“I am honored to be elected to represent our industry and help share the positive story of community banking with policymakers,” Ryback stated. “Community banks are trusted, relationship-based lenders that deliver personalized service and invaluable financial expertise to local consumers and entrepreneurs. We drive positive economic prosperity both nationally and at home.”

In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Ryback’s duties include being a liaison between independent community bankers in California and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.

ICBA is the only organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions. With trusted financial expertise and high-quality customer service as their hallmarks, community banks offer the best financial services option for millions of consumers, small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

“Andy is a dedicated community banker who is highly respected in his community and by his industry peers,” said ICBA Chairman Preston L. Kennedy, president and CEO of Zachary Bancshares Inc. “We are delighted Andy has generously offered his time and valuable professional talents to the service of the community banking industry.”

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org.

About Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates four loan production offices: three located in the northern California Counties of Placer, Butte, and Tehama, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

Contact: Elizabeth Kuipers Plumas Bank Vice President, Marketing Manager & Investor Relations Officer 35 S Lindan Avenue Quincy, CA 95971 530.283.7305 x8912 investorrelations@plumasbank.com



