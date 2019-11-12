Mariner Wealth Advisors Launches Institutional Cash Management Group

Experienced team will offer goal-oriented fixed-income solutions

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, the wealth advisory firm nationally ranked by Barron’s as a top four RIA Firm the last four years1, today announced the launch of its institutional cash management group. Managing Directors Aaron Clark and Randy Boatman will lead the group composed of several industry veterans.



Guided by Mariner Wealth Advisors’ client-first mantra, this newly formed group will work with large corporations and other institutions to develop customized fixed-income investment solutions that meet each organization’s unique goals. When utilizing the institutional cash management group, clients will have direct access to those who will be making the investment decisions on a daily basis.

“The advent of this group demonstrates our ability to evolve and expand based on the unique needs of the market and our clients,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “We are excited to bring aboard Aaron, Randy and their team, who are well-versed in designing unmatched investment solutions for companies and institutions.”

Clark and Boatman are seasoned professionals who bring years of experience in constructing portfolios and maintaining deep client relationships. Together, they will co-manage all aspects of the new institutional cash management service being offered by Mariner Wealth Advisors.

“We are thrilled to benefit from the national breadth of resources and recognition that Mariner Wealth Advisors provides,” said Clark. “By uniting our combined experience with Mariner Wealth Advisors’ depth of solutions and client-service model, our clients will benefit on a number of fronts as they receive advice on crucial investment decisions from our team of leading professionals.”

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we are guided by a client-first approach in everything we do. We foster an environment of integrity, trust and loyalty as we build long-term relationships with clients. Our clients are surrounded by a dedicated team of experienced and credentialed advisors who are, in turn, supported by technical professionals. The result? Comprehensive advice customized to your needs and driven by our clients’ specific goals.

1Barron’s awarded the 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms ranking to Mariner, LLC dba Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. Barron's has transitioned the name of the 2016 inaugural award of Top Independent Advisory Firms to the Top RIA Firms. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018) and 50 (2019). Barron’s publishes these lists based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided to Barron’s. The listing includes the firms’ numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. For additional information visit www.barrons.com .

