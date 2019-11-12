Fortem Technologies Announces Global Expansion to the MENA Region

Appoints industry veteran in security and defense, Malek Charles Akilie as VP sales and operations for the Middle East and North Africa region

/EIN News/ -- Pleasant Grove, UT and Abu Dhabi, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, a leading provider of airspace awareness, safety and security solutions for a drone world, announced today that it has added to its global presence with new offices in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi region. The growing team will be led by tech and security veteran, Malek Akilie.

Akilie will oversee Fortem Technologies’ growth and operations in the Middle East and North Africa. Based in the Gulf Region since 1999, Malek has been a leader in the telecom, intelligence and national security sectors for over 25 years.

Mr. Akilie was raised in the UK and Canada and served as a weapons specialist in the Canadian Navy prior to completing a four year program at the University of Western Ontario in economics and commerce. He then worked in Silicon Valley at Cisco Systems, NetApp, SS8 Networks and several VC backed startups including Lightpointe, Bivio Networks and UK defense contractor Digital Barriers.

“Fortem is proud to announce our rapid expansion in the Middle East and North Africa and we are thrilled that Malek Akilie has joined the company to extend Fortem’s Global reach to defend and protect vulnerable critical infrastructure assets across the region,” said Timothy Bean, Fortem Technologies CEO. “Malek brings a unique understanding of the Gulf Region and the threats posed by a complex and rapidly evolving drone world; he is a trusted advisor to our partners and customers.”

“I am truly excited to be part of such a game changing technology in digital air space awareness and counter drone C-UAV defense for both national security and civil aviation purposes. Fortem is truly unique in the industry and is helping make the world safer from dangerous drone attacks, airport service disruptions and privacy violations.”

Fortem Technologies recently won the “Innovative Security Product of the Year” from Future Security Awards 2019, an award that recognizes the best security minds and projects in the Middle East. Fortem’s new Abu Dhabi headquarters are co-located with key investors, Mubadala at Hub71.





About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety and security. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects and defends the world’s corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

Attachment

