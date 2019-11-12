Micron Eliminates Need for Network Video Recorders With Launch of World’s First 1TB Industrial-Grade microSD Card for Cloud-Managed Video Surveillance

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today unveiled the world’s highest-capacity industrial microSD card — Micron ® i300 1TB 3 microSDXC UHS-I — to address the edge storage needs of the video surveillance market and other industrial applications. The new Micron® i300 1TB microSD card is based on Micron’s advanced 96-layer 3D quad-level cell (QLC) NAND technology, now making it cheaper for small- to medium-sized deployments to have primary storage in the camera compared to a centralized storage architecture. The i300 microSD card enables users of video surveillance systems to capture and store more than three months of high-quality video footage on-device and at the edge.



“Micron’s i300 industrial-grade microSD cards for edge storage open the possibility for a broad range of video surveillance as a service deployments that no longer require local network video recorders,” said Amit Gattani, senior director of Segment Marketing in Micron’s Embedded Business Unit. “Micron’s 96-layer 3D QLC NAND is instrumental in helping us deliver 1TB of storage in a microSD form factor and at a breakthrough price point to accelerate edge storage and cloud-based service models.”

Intelligence at the Edge

VSaaS systems are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence-based and higher-resolution cameras that require more storage at the edge. The Micron i300 1TB microSDXC card allows 24/7 continuous capture and storage of up to 1TB of high-quality video in the camera. Users of video surveillance systems can now store large amounts of video footage on-device, opening a broader set of uses for cloud-managed solutions.

“Demand for commercial surveillance cameras continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at International Data Corporation (IDC). “Smart cameras, artificial intelligence, machine learning and threat detection are being driven to the edge for real-time responsiveness, making Micron’s 1TB microSD card an invaluable solution for differentiation and innovation.”

The VSaaS market is projected to reach $6 billion in 2022, corresponding to a growth of 22% compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2022.4 The rising adoption of VSaaS by small to medium businesses and enterprises is attributed to lower overhead costs achieved through ease of installation and elimination of the need for on-site NVRs and DVRs. The ability to store large video footage files in the camera and at the edge reduces the demand for network bandwidth and expenditure associated with continuous cloud storage. These savings contribute to lowering the overall cost of ownership for businesses while bringing flexibility and scalability associated with cloud-based implementation models.

"The video surveillance market is quickly shifting toward hybrid cloud architectures that store video footage on-camera, allowing secure access via cloud-based software,” said Raj Misra, director of Hardware Engineering at Verkada. “Enterprise customers are choosing hybrid cloud offerings to reduce operational costs, simplify installation and management, and gain from powerful video analytics. Micron extending its range of reliable industrial-grade microSD cards to 1TB enables us to provide our customers with industry-leading data retention, security and video resolution options at very cost-effective price points."

Micron’s industrial-grade microSD portfolio is designed to endure the harsh environments in which surveillance systems are deployed. The Micron i300 1TB microSDXC card minimizes frame drops in a 24/7, 30 frames per second (FPS) recording environment, offering twice the reliability of hard disk drives at 2 million hours mean time to failure. The card features a smart tool for monitoring the health of devices.

“VIVOTEK has launched a series of edge-computing network cameras and successfully deployed Micron’s high-quality industrial-grade microSD cards,” said Shengfu Cheng, director of Marketing and Product Development Division, VIVOTEK Inc. “Micron’s portfolio of industrial microSD cards up to 1TB equips us to deliver greater flexibility, scalability and maintenance efficiency to our customers, all of which contribute to a better return on investment.”

Availability

The Micron i300 microSDXC UHS-I card is offered in 128GB to 1TB capacities, which are available for ordering. The entire industrial-grade portfolio includes capacities ranging from 32GB to 1TB. For more information, visit https://www.micron.com/campaigns/video-surveillance .

Additional information on the Micron i300 1TB microSDXC UHS-I card, including product availability and product specifications, is available here .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix®— our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

