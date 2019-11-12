The Rec Bank, a Tech-Driven Job Board for Recruitment Agencies and Candidates, Launched

The Rec Bank

“Connecting Job Seekers With Recruitment Agencies”

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birmingham, UK based The Rec Bank are excited to announce the official launch of their Job Board – TheRecBank.comThe Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters.For Job Seekers, the site simplifies job searching by providing a platform to job vacancies exclusive to recruitment agencies in a wide range of sectors and locations.Along with searching and applying for jobs, candidates can opt in to share their CV with recruiters working in their field. During registration candidates select their preferred industry and The Rec Bank will automatically distribute their CV to recruiters matching their skill set and location, increasing the job seekers chances of finding their next role faster.Although a young company, clients are already rushing forward to take their place advertising on this cutting-edge website. They can see the opportunities presented by the features they will have access to:Job Posting: Post unlimited job vacancies directly through your Agency Dashboard or multi-posting technology such as Broadbean and Logic Melon.CV Distribution: Create job seeker alert profiles and start receiving CV’s of active candidates looking for work in your industry and location.Agency Microsite: Showcase your company values, job vacancies and social media to candidates and potential clients with a microsite created by one of our in-house design team.Sponsorship Opportunities: Partner with us and promote your company via our many different display advertising options, built into the website.The UK job board has been founded by experienced ex-recruitment consultants, who wanted to bring about a change to the tiresome way candidates approach recruitment agencies.Natalie Richards, The Rec Bank founder said, “At Rec Bank we believe that the time, energy and resources candidates put into their job search should be applied to their career, not registering with multiple agencies that may not have a suitable position at that time.”“We’re excited to officially launch Rec Bank and assist candidates in finding their dream role, which in turn gives agencies the performance that comes with finding the right candidates for their clients” added Natalie.This is an exciting time in the history of recruitment; massive strides have been taken in the way consultants are able to match candidates to their perfect role in the recruitment industry.Technological breakthroughs in software development and the many ways recruiters can take advantage of social media that weren’t available until very recently mean recruitment companies who have the foresight to stay ahead of this ever-upward curve are the ones who come out on top – those that stick to more traditional methods will quickly find themselves left behind.Those who realise the benefits of joining The Rec Bank will find themselves enjoying the pick of a very talented crop of the recruitment industry’s finest and most talented candidates, each with the ability and the drive to take their team forward.For more information, press queries and details regarding partnership opportunities, please contact us via https://www.therecbank.com/info/contact.asp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.