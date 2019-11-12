Learning Management System Market Worth $28.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Learning Management System Market - by Product Offering (Solutions and Services), User Group (Education and Corporate), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning and Instructor-led learning), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the learning management systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to reach $28.1 billion by 2025.

Learning management system (LMS) is a web-based technology that allows managing, planning, evaluating, and delivering content for educational courses. This is a software-based platform that provides the necessary framework, infrastructure, and tools that help in providing online training. The global learning management system market is witnessing a consistent growth owing to increasing adoption and proliferation of e-learning industry. Furthermore, extensive government initiatives for growth of LMS and growing inclination towards bringing your own device (BYOD) policy is also contributing to the overall growth of learning management system market. However, lack of skilled trainers & instructors and high cost of implementation are restraining the upsurge of the global learning management system market to a certain extent.

The global learning management system market is majorly segmented by product offering, user group, delivery mode, deployment type, and geography. Based on user group, the overall learning management system market is majorly segmented into education and corporate. Based on the user group, the corporate LMS segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global learning management system market and is expected to fuel the growth of the LMS market during the forecast period. The LMS applications are being accepted across verticals by organizations of all sizes as they provide robust features of training, analytics, and reporting. The corporate users implement LMS solutions as a tool for training and assessment of employees as well as to establish a better communication channel to broadcast instructions and suggestions effectively. Consequently, the corporate users segment holds the largest share of the global learning management system market.

Based on deployment type, the overall learning management system market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud-based LMS solutions market is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based solutions in the training and development structure is growing rapidly. Cost efficiency and scalability are some of the major factors driving customer inclination towards cloud-based solutions.

Learning management system market scope varies greatly across different continents. The reason for this lies in the rate of technological development in different parts of the world. The increase in the usage of eLearning tools and technological advancements in learning methodologies, developed internet infrastructure, and presence of majority of established learning management system players and start-ups have boosted the overall LMS market for the North American region. With respect to revenue, North America dominated the overall learning management systems market, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well. However, increased government-funded projects in the rural areas related to literacy development, coupled with the accelerating adoption of e-learning tools by the enterprises and the different business organizations is helping Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth in the global learning management system market.

The global learning management system market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players namely, Docebo (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Blackboard (U.S.). Other key players in the market include Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.), McGraw Hill Education (U.S.), Skillsoft (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), MPS Interactive (India), Adobe, Inc. (U.S.), Saba Software (Canada), Pearson (U.K.), Epignosis (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Absorbs Software LLC (Canada), along with several local and regional players.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product Offering

Solutions Content Management Performance Management Administration

Services Training and Support Implementation Strategy and Consulting Design and Development



Market by User Group

Education K-12 Higher Education

Corporate ICT Retail BFSI Hospitality Healthcare Manufacturing Government &Defence



Market by Delivery Mode

Distance Learning

Instructor-led Learning



Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise



Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

