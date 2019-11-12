Qingke Wins “Best Asset Manager Award” for the Third Consecutive Year In Recognition of its Leading Position in the Decentralized Long-term Apartment Rental Market in China

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it has won the Best Asset Manager Award for the third consecutive year at the 2019 China Branded Long-term Apartment Rental CEO Annual Conference, held on November 8, 2019. The conference was attended by more than 500 industry participants including branded long-term apartment rental operators, property developers, real estate research institutions and suppliers.



Qingke’s receipt of the Best Asset Manager Award for the third consecutive year is in recognition of the Company’s outstanding capabilities as a high quality professional apartment operator, strength of its reputation in the industry, and commitment to building trust and integrity while promoting the development of the overall industry.

Mr. Guangjie Jin, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Qingke, delivered a keynote speech, where he commented, “We remain committed to the same mission we’ve had since our inception: providing homes for China’s young people. We will always remember the importance of that mission and will work to build a mutually beneficial and dynamic industry that can grow sustainably in the long run."

About Qingke

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Qingke signs long-term leases with individual landlords in different locations in relatively inexpensive yet convenient locations and manages them centrally, leveraging its advanced IT and mobile technologies. Technology is the core of Qingke’s business and is applied to every step of its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Qingke to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

